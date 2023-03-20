Driscoll Children’s Hospital is kicking off Spring with 'Free Cone Day' at participating Dairy Queen locations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of Spring by providing free ice cream cones to customers around the Coastal Bend.

"On Monday, March 20th, participating DQ locations across South Texas will celebrate 'Free Cone Day' by giving customers a free small vanilla soft-serve cone," said organizers.

Also, select DQ locations are doing something extra special for the kids treated at Driscoll Children’s Hospital with "Dip It For Kids."

All participants can choose to dip their free cone for only $1. Organizers will then donate the dollar to Driscoll so they can continue to provide the best pediatric healthcare in South Texas to children.

"Through love, care, and healing, Driscoll gets kids back to being kids," said organizers.

There is a limit of one free cone per customer.

Here is a list of the DQ locations where you can "Dip it for Kids":