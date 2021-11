CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some young artists took center stage over at Driscoll Children's Hospital on Monday.

The hospital held a book signing event for their annual Christmas Book.

This year's version is called "The Twelve Days of a South Texas Christmas."

Local artist Diana Lopez helped create the compilation and put it together. It was illustrated by 19 current and former patients of the hospital.

You can purchase your own copy at the hospital's gift store or online by clicking this link.