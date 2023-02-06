Driscoll Children's Hospital hosts annual Fiesta de los Niños

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital hosted their 31st annual 'Fiesta de los Niños' today. The event took place at 6:30 p.m. at the American Bank Center Exhibit Hall. The celebration calls for a combination of fun, food, music, and even featured both a live and silent auction.

For 70 years, Driscoll Children's Hospital has been a special place that has offered hope and healing to children and families in South Texas. On Wednesday, Jan.18, Flint Hills Resources presented Driscoll Children's Hospital a $90,000 check at a news conference to announce the event.

Fiesta de los Niños gives the community a chance to help kids get back to being kids again.

"What started as a small barbecue in support of the Ada Wilson Hospital, Fiesta de los Niños has transformed into the most impactful fundraising event in the Coastal Bend," Sean Pieri, vice president of Development and Marketing at Driscoll Children's Hospital said

He said that the celebration has generated roughly $15M in donations. The funds are used to support medical staff, equipment and facilities. Each year 100% of the proceeds raised from the event directly benefits the hospital.

Proceeds from the 2023 Fiesta de los Niños will provide a neuro navigation system to be used in cranial and neurological procedures. The technology will allow surgeons to better visualize and plan the work they are doing as well as being more efficient and precise during these complex surgical operations.

