Drift Corpus aims to rid streets of takeovers, racing

CORPUS CHRISTI — A Corpus Christi man is continuing his mission to take racing off the streets.

“Of course it’s illegal and it’s not safe to do,” Justin Flores said.

Flores said besides seeing an increase in street racing, a dangerous trend emerged out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Street racing lately has been pretty bad and northern Texas and a lot of the northern states,” Flores said. “It’s getting worse with these things they are calling takeover.”

He said street takeovers are when a group of cars block a road or intersection and burnout, drift or do other speed stunts.

“They’re doing donuts and people are standing around and getting crazy and it’s becoming a hazard,” Flores said. “And there’s videos of things happening to people that shouldn’t happen.”

In 2021, Texas legislators passed twolaws that upgrade certain reckless driving offenses from class A to class B, which would mean more jail time and increased fines.

According to CCPD officials, in 2022, 19 reports were generated for racing.

According to Mysanantonio.com, in January, gunshots rang out during one takeover. Then a TikTok went viral of the aftermath of four cars that crashed during another takeover on a San Antonio highway.

Flores said it’s incidents like those that he wants to avoid.

So, he started Drift Corpus, an organization that host legal racing at venues.

“That’s mainly what we try to do and try to get a lot of people off the streets and in a controlled environment,” Flores said.

Drift Corpus hosts events at the Old Greyhound Racetrack parking lot between Interstate 37 and Leopard.

“Drifting is just a controlled slide and at the end of the day, it’s the funnest thing ever,” Flores said.

Flores said the goal has always been fun.

“Cops come out here,” he said. “They love watching the cars. They love watching everyone having good time in a controlled environment.”

Flores said safety is the top priority.

He said crowds are kept a safe distance from the stunts.

“I love it,” Flores said. “I love the adrenaline rush. Overall, this is definitely the best sport I’ve ever gotten into.”

Drift Corpus’ next events are June 10 and 11. For more information, visit their Facebook page.