Drew Brees makes visit to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Super Bowl winning quarterback Drew Brees made an appearance in Corpus Christi Wednesday evening. He was in town to be the special guest at CHRISTUS Spohn Health System's annual Lyceum.

The New Orleans Saints star greeted fans and signed autographs.

The American Bank Center played host to the event. Money raised at CHRISTUS Spohn Health System Lyceum is going to the emergency department at CHRISTUS Spohn South.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.