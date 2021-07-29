DPS Troopers investigate two fatal crashes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — DPS Troopers report they are investigating two fatal crashes that claimed the lives of three people.

The first crash happened July 28, 2021 around 3:25 p.m. near County Road-220, eight miles southwest of Orange Grove in Jim Wells County.

Investigators said a Chevy Silverado, carrying the driver and four passengers, was traveling southeast on CR-220 and took a curve at an unsafe speed.

The Silverado veered off the roadway, struck a fence post, and overturned multiple times, ejecting an unknown number of passengers.

Troopers say Dilan Steven Acevedo De Paz, 25, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Three male passengers were transported to Spohn Alice Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one male passenger was flown by Halo-flight to Spohn Shoreline with series injuries.

Several hours later, DPS Troopers were called out to investigate another fatal crash that left two people dead.

Two people were killed following a deadly rollover crash in Duval County Wednesday night.

DPS Troopers said the double fatal crash happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday 10 miles south of Benavides, Texas.

Investigators said an SUV was traveling the north bound side of the highway when the vehicle suffered a tire blowout.

All four tires on the Nissan Armada were bald with no tread according to investigators.

That caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times.

Seven people were inside the SUV at the time of the crash and two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were sent to the hospital.

However, investigators said that the people all inside the SUV were undocumented immigrants and two people fled into nearby brush.

Investigators said both fatal crashes are still being investigated.