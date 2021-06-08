Watch
DPS Troopers investigate fatal car crash

Posted at 11:10 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 00:10:59-04

DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — DPS Troopers are investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that happened Monday morning.

Investigators said the crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. approximately four miles west of Freer in Duval County.

Troopers say the driver of a Mitsubishi was traveling northeast on US 59 when he failed to maintain a single lane and traveled across the oncoming lane of travel and onto the grassy shoulder and struck a parked 18-wheeler.

The driver and the Mitsubishi became fully engulfed in flames as well as the freightliner truck tractor.

Investigators said the medical records have been requested to provide the identity of the driver.

The name of the driver will be released upon positive identification.

