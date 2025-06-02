DPS is investigating a head-on collision on U.S. 77 near Driscoll

1:15 PM UPDATE: According to DPS, the victim is out of surgery and in the Intensive Care Unit at Christus Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi.

__________

11:30 AM UPDATE: US 77 has been reopened.

__________

ORIGINAL:

The Texas Department of Public Safety is working a crash involving a driver who veered into oncoming traffic.

According to Staff Sgt. Rob Harold Mallory with D.P.S., a man driving a Mazda Tribute northbound on U.S. 77, and crossed over into the southbound lanes, hitting an 18-wheeler head-on.

The driver of the Tribute has been taken to Spohn Shoreline for his injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Traffic is being diverted off US 77 southbound at County Road 28, Northbound lanes are open. Troopers are investigating the crash and working to clear the scene.

D.P.S. D.P.S. troopers have shutdown a portion of southbound U.S. 77 near Driscoll to investigate a head-on collision.

If you're driving through the Driscoll area, you're asked to slow down as troopers clear the scene.

