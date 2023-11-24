DPS identifies victims of Wednesday's deadly accident on FM 624

WESTERN NUECES COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified those killed inWednesday night's accident on FM 624 near Orange Grove.

They've been identified as 19-year-old Ty Pressley of Sandia, Texas and 48-year-old Michael Perez of Corpus Christi.

Ty Pressley was in a Ford Expedition driven by his cousin, 18-year old Quinton Pressley of Odem, Texas. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Quinton ran a stop sign on FM 70 and 624 when he crashed into a crane driven by Perez.

The SUV spun out of control and caught fire. Ty Pressley was trapped by the wreckage and died in the fire.

Perez was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Quinton Pressley, of Odem, was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital. At last report, he was in fair condition.