DPS identifies hit-and-run driver from fatal accident on County Road 26

Posted at 5:49 PM, Oct 16, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week on County Road 26, according to officials.

The driver, a 62-year-old resident of Corpus Christi, said he was driving down County Road 26 on early Thursday morning when he swerved to avoid the victim, Kenneth Thornhill III, on the road.

The driver said it felt like he hit something, so he "pulled over and went back". He called 911 when he saw that Thornhill was injured and remained at the scene until EMS arrived.

According to DPS officials, the initial 911 phone call the driver made allowed investigators to track him down afterward.

As of now, the driver has not been charged.

