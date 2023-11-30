Downtown Corpus Christi Holiday Series events offer fun for everyone

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Holiday Season is alive in the Coastal Bend and the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District is inviting the community out for a merry time on Saturday evening.

Visitors can enjoy live music, vendors, food trucks, photos with Santa, and other activities beginning at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 as the H-E-B Christmas Tree event kicks off at Water's Edge Park.

The H-E-B Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. at Waters Edge Park.

Everyone is encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

“The ceremony will feature guest speakers, including speeches from city officials, Senior Public Affairs Specialist for H-E-B’s Gulf Coast Region, Bobby Rodriguez, and CCDMD Executive Director Alyssa B Mason," said officials.

The Corpus Christi Bay will then be lit up by the Illuminated Boat Parade presented by the Port of Corpus Christi on Saturday night beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the Corpus Christi Marina.

The boat parade will include private boats, corporate vessels, governmental boats, and other watercrafts decorated in Christmas themes.

The parade starts at the north end of the Lawrence Street T-Head and will proceed south, and loop between the Lawrence Street T-Head and the Coopers Alley L-Head.

Awards for the best-decorated boats and those that capture the parade's theme will be distributed after the parade.

