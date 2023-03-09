Don't forget your parking permit if the beach is in your spring break plans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Getting ready to hit the beach this spring break? Better check and make sure your beach parking permit is up-to-date.

CCPD is reminding all beach goers that permits are required for parking along city beaches and that those funds are going to keep your beaches clean.

Beach permits are good through the end of the year and are only $12.

Corpus Christi city permits are required for Whitecap Beach, JP Luby Beach, North Packery Beach and all of Padre Balli County park. Even past the Kleberg County line.

Permits are sold year-round at the following locations:

Stripes* (Padre Island, Flour Bluff, & select stores in central Corpus Christi)

H-E-B (Aransas Pass, Corpus Christi, Portland & Rockport)

Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi/ITT Department

Corpus Christi Visitor Info Center (309 N. Water Street)

Nueces County Padre Balli Park Headquarters Office

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (University Services)

Central Cashiering at Corpus Christi City Hall

Circle K (Padre Island & Flour Bluff)-

Murphy Oil USA (Alice, Aransas Pass, Corpus Christi, Portland & Rockport)

Below are all the participating STRIPES stores: