CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium is nursing a dolphin back to health after it was found stranded near Goose Island State Park on Friday.

Crews with the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network took the 1-year-old calf to the aquarium's Wildlife Rescue Center.

It appeared to be suffering from malnutrition and possibly pneumonia.

But he is showing signs of improvement as he began swimming on his own.