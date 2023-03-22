Doggy daycare at Robstown Early College High School offers learning opportunity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Robstown Early College High School on Wednesday, students in the Veterinarian Medical Program got to show off the skills they've learned throughout the semester.

“In the textbooks everything goes perfect but in real life you never know what can happen. That's why you need to learn how to adjust,” Lorena Lemus said.

Lemus is a senior who likes a hands-on learning approach.

“I’ve always been interested in animals so as soon as the opportunity opened, I jumped at it. I’m one the first to go to the actual clinic,” Lemus said.

This way, students can earn a TEA-approved industry certification in veterinary assisting, that will help them qualify for a job at an animal clinic.

The instructor Natalie Sutter said she teaches the principals of agriculture.

“They learn handling, nutrition, suturing, injections, grooming and then they’ll learn about charting and how to become a vet tech,” Sutter said.

Sutter is focused on giving her students options for their future.

“I wanted to give them another pathway for their future career if they decide not to do the whole injection, Level 1,” Sutter said.

Grooming can be a career a student chooses.

For now, the Veterinarian Medical Program doggy daycare is open to staff members.

Sutter tells us they plan to offer these services to the entire community by mid-April.