Does SandFest have as good of a turnout as previous years?

Texas SandFest April 19-21 in Port Aransas

Short Term rentals in Port Aransas are only at 75% capacity as of Friday

Ticket sales are slightly higher than usual

Texas SandFest is the biggest festival that is hosted in Port Aransas every year and it's back April 19-21, 2024. In years past, hotels and short term rentals have reached full capacity prior to the weekend of the festival. However, this year, short term rental capacity in Port Aransas is only at 75% as of Friday.

“So, we do have additional rooms available. However, we’ve already booked more than a million dollars in revenue just from short term rentals alone," Brett Stawar, President and CEO of Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce said. "So, a lot of things are going on. You know, all of these folks come into town, they come stay, eat at our restaurants, they go to our shops, they visit our attractions, and really really visit with us and have a great time on the SandFest experience.”

Jennifer Murphy of Life in Paradise Vacation Rentals short term rental company in Port Aransas said that thinks that the reason for the lower short term rental numbers this year is due to the competing Fiesta festival event in San Antonio, also being held this weekend.

While short term rental capacity for SandFest weekend was only at 75% as of Friday afternoon, rental owners think that last minute visitors will book stays for the remainder of the weekend and that 75% capacity will raise to 100%.

While short term rental business may be lower than usual this year, ticket sales for the weekend are slightly higher than normal.

"On Thursday afternoon to have all the golf carts in Port Aransas be sold out, that's a really good indicator that numbers are higher than normal this year," Richard Kay, Vice President of Vendors for SandFest said.

Visitors from all over the country and the world can enjoy Texas SandFest from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

"I've met people here from Florida, from Minnesota, from Chicago. It's amazing how far they will travel to come to this event," Kay said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.