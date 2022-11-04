Disney on Ice skates into Corpus Christi

Disney on Ice has skated back into the Coastal Bend to bring your favorite Disney stories to life on ice.

Opening night was Thursday Nov. 3 and folks were lining up an hour and a half early to see their favorite Disney characters.

With the holidays around the corner, families are trying to save money when they can while also enjoying some fun entertainment.

“So we bought them actually on presale, where they had a little bit of a presale so that was a nice little saver. And we are doing to the greet and meet early today in which they actually drop the prices in the last week which was nice," said Krystal Cochran.

“Yea definitely that inflation has been hitting us all. One of the things that has helped us out was having a little bit of an emergency fund, this is not an emergency, but we said 'what the hey.' We came out and brought the tickets and that is how we were able to get them out," said Carlos Araiza.

“I think people just want to see live entertainment again. You know it’s just been a wild past few years and people just want to come together and enjoy being in the same place again," said Marie Henfold, the performance director.

Disney on Ice will be at the American Bank Center until Sunday, November 6.