Diocese of Corpus Christi: COVID-19 protocols in place will stay the same

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Diocese of Corpus Christi is responding to Governor Abbott's order to lift mask mandates and open businesses at 100% on Wednesday March 10.

The Diocese says they echo the sentiment that Abbott expressed in his press release that we "not abandon safe practices", which is why they will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of parishioners and clergy by keeping the COVID-19 protocols currently in use.

The Diocese says more guidance will be placed on its website regarding Mass and other church activities.