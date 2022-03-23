Determined to help, local families offer space in their homes to Ukrainian refugees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Harvard students found a way to help Ukrainian refugees with a website.

This site has given more people the opportunity to help all over the world, including right here in Corpus Christi.

“I can do something," homeowner Catherine Albert said. "I have a house with bedrooms that are empty that can be filled with someone who is suffering in the Ukraine.”

Over 2 million Ukraine residents have fled their country since Russia invaded. That’s when ukrainetakeshelter.com went live.

It helps refugees find a home in whatever city they are fleeing to. That's inspired people like Albert to take action

“One of the most important things I can do as a human being, is to help relieve the suffering of others," she said.

Christine Canterbury is also one to offer up her home. She said she has bedrooms available as well as another house.

She said she is open to accommodating people in whatever they need.

“I thought, 'I want to do something,'" Canterbury said. "I’m frustrated watching the news and not doing anything.”

If you search for "Corpus Christi" on the site, 10 homeowners between between Kingsville and Portland are offering those seeking refuge, a place to stay.

“It would give me extreme pleasure to be able to help somebody," said Canterbury. "It's just so heartbreaking to watch. To be able to do one little tiny part for one family, to me, would mean everything.”

Jim Sinclair and Margaret Land listed their home on the website. Land said she previously helped out those in need giving them a place to crash and they both think Kingsville could be a good fit for some.

"They need a place to start over," said Land. "Kinsgville wouldn’t be too bad for the certain ones because the college town, schools, so forth. So, we’ll just see what happens."

“In my years in the Navy, I traveled the world quite a bit," Sinclair said. "Have seen different levels of disparity and this is just really, really making me angry, quite frankly.”

None of these homeowners have been contacted by refugees yet. They understand it can be hard for refugees to leave Europe and come to the United States. But they're ready, should any make their way to south Texas.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the Action 10 News App.