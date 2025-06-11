Demolition debris raises hurricane safety concerns on Corpus Christi's Southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A KRIS6 viewer raised concerns about potential flying debris from demolition sites during hurricane season, prompting KRIS6 News to look into safety measures at two Southside locations.

The old Sunrise Mall and former Mary Carroll High School on Weber Road both have significant amounts of construction debris that could become hazardous during high winds.

According to city officials, when they reach readiness level 3, approximately 36 hours before a potential storm impact, they escalate efforts with additional site inspections, direct communication with contractors, and formal notices for large-scale projects.

Full statement:

The City of Corpus Christi takes storm preparedness seriously, especially when it comes to construction and demolition sites that may pose a risk to public safety.

In response to a viewer’s question: Yes, the City does have the authority to enforce safety measures on private contractors, particularly when it comes to securing debris. For example, during the recent cleanup at the former Sunrise Mall site, the city required developers to expedite debris removal to avoid hazards during hurricane season. Failure to comply could result in permit revocation or other enforcement actions

We are actively working to remind and inform all contractors, regardless of the type of work they’re doing, that any loose materials, including tarps, must be properly secured. Even something as seemingly harmless as a tarp can become a dangerous airborne obstruction in high winds, potentially damaging property or injuring people.

A tarp that’s not anchored can act like a sail, catching wind and lifting into the air, where it can:



Wrap around power lines,

Obstruct roadways or storm drains,

Or strike windows, vehicles, or pedestrians.

To prevent this, we urge all contractors and property owners to secure their sites now, not just when a storm is imminent. The City’s Development Services and Code Enforcement teams are monitoring sites and will act when necessary to protect our community.

There are consequences if the City must step in to ensure debris is secured. While our goal is always to work collaboratively with contractors and property owners, public safety remains our top priority.

Throughout hurricane season, the City actively informs and reminds contractors of their responsibility to secure all materials and debris. We conduct routine site visits and increase engagement as conditions change.

When the City reaches Readiness Level 3, which is 36 hours before a potential storm impact, we escalate our efforts. This includes:



Additional site inspections,

Direct communication with contractors,

And issuing formal notices, especially for large-scale projects.

If a contractor or property owner fails to act, and the City is forced to secure the site or remove debris, the full cost of that work will be billed to the property owner. This ensures that taxpayer dollars are not used to cover private responsibilities.

There is no fixed “72-hour” window; rather, the timeframe for compliance depends on the severity and timing of the weather threat. Once a storm is forecasted, response times shorten significantly, and immediate action may be required.

If contractors or property owners fail to secure their sites, the city will take action and bill the full cost to the property owner."

"When you're looking at winds in the excess of 45 miles per hour, they start getting into tropical storms and above, that is going to generate some potential flying hazards. So we need to know how they're going to handle this," said Javier Colmenero, a resident who lives near the old high school.

KRIS6 News reached out to the companies responsible for both demolition sites but was unable to make contact with representatives at the old Sunrise Mall and did not receive an immediate response from the demolition company at the old Mary Carroll High School.

City officials remind residents that even seemingly harmless items like tarps can become dangerous projectiles in high winds.

