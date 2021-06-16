Demand for home generators soaring after ERCOT announcement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ERCOT's alert asking Texas residents to conserve electricity through Friday is having an impact.

Sales of home generators have increased substantially.

There was already a big demand for these generators after February's statewide outages.

And yesterday's conservation alert from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas sent another surge of business to stores that sell generators.

"How fast they can get it,” said generator salesman Travis Burns. “They want it and they want it now. So that's the typical question.It literally has not stopped."

Local homeowner Pedro Garcia said he learned his lesson earlier this year.

“I feel like the freeze kind of woke me up again a little bit about being prepared and not relying on the system,” Garcia said.

Some Texas stores have already sold out and are telling customers if they order now, they won't get their generator until February of next year.

Generator prices run from the hundreds of dollars for small units to as much as $15,000 for generators that can power an entire home.