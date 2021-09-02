‘Delta Plus’ variant confirmed in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Local health officials report Nueces County has received notification from the Department of State Health Services of the first case of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19.

Doctors said the patient, who is female between the age of 50 and 60, has fully recovered from the virus.

Health experts said she was tested and this was found to be a breakthrough case.

According to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the SARS-CoV-2 AY.1 variant is related to the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant.

Doctors said it's classified as a “variant of concern” because it is much more easily spread than the original virus. Health officials added it causes a much more severe illness, which is more likely to lead to hospitalizations.

Doctors said while the Delta Plus variant is relatively new, early evidence indicates that the currently approved vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) still provides a high degree of protection against infection by the Delta Plus variant.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District said “breakthrough” infections of those vaccinated are possible, but symptoms have generally been milder and hospitalizations less frequent compared to those who are not vaccinated, such as in this case.