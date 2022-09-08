Delivery services in the area prepare for this year's peak season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays are fast approaching and with it, high demand to meet the holiday deadline.

UPS will be hiring 100,000 seasonal workers to keep up with the volume of deliveries to meet customer needs.

Other delivery services are also preparing for the holidays.

"I have 12 grandchildren and not all of them come here for Christmas, so I do send gifts out,” said one Corpus Christi resident.

Kathy Clark is thinking ahead. Now that Christmas is right around the corner, she wants her grandkids to open her gifts come Dec. 25.

"If I plan ahead and I can do it ahead of time then, I'm good,” Clark said.

Clark is visiting the USPS Office this week, dropping off a box to be delivered.

David Walton with the US Postal Service tells KZTV 600 employees will join the Texas Coast team for this holiday season.

A hiring process that started in the spring.

UPS HR Specialist Gina Henry said landing a job at UPS just got a lot easier.

UPS reports nearly 80 percent of their seasonal jobs don’t require an interview.

"We're hiring weekly. There are more positions available. So, it’s easier to get a lot more candidates in,” said Henry.

143 positions need to be filled in Corpus Christi. That includes warehouse workers, seasonal drivers, and drive helpers.

"There are employees that come back like me, I started during peak and here I am three years later,” Henry said.

After the peak season, employees can return in January to begin a career at UPS, Henry added.

Applicants can visit jobs-ups.com to apply.

FedEx is also actively hiring. Click here for to view job openings.