Del Mar College's Digital Photography class hosting opening reception on Nov. 28

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Del Mar College students spent the semester focusing on their digital photography skills and now their work will be on display.

The Del Mar College Continuing Education Department’s Digital Photography class included 13 students whose masterpieces will be featured in a two-and-a-half-week show titled In Focus: An Exhibition of Digital Photography.

Over 60 photographs will be included in the exhibit which opens with a free reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the lobby of the DMC Center for Economic Development, located at 3209 S. Staples.

"They have a passion for photography, and the images they capture tell the story from their own unique visual perspectives," stated organizers.

The students' photography ranges from landscapes to still life to nature. The free show will remain on display through Dec. 14 with Center hours scheduled from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The exhibition is also open from 9 a.m. until noon on Fridays.

"The reception features light refreshments, along with the opportunity to view and purchase some of the best work produced by the Digital Photography class," added organizers.

Learn more about Del Mar College Continuing Education courses and programs at www.delmar.edu/ce [delmar.edu]. For more information, contact DMC Continuing Education at 361-698-2122 or ce@delmar.edu.

