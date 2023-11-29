Del Mar College's Advanced Digital Photography students display work during exhibit

Students at Del Mar College are displaying artwork through an advanced digital photography exhibit

Community members can enjoy the exhibit from Nov 28-Dec 14

Del Mar College Center for Economic Development, 3209 S. Staples, Corpus Christi, TX

A group of thirteen students in Del Mar College's Advanced Digital Photography course are putting their artwork on display for the community during a exhibit focused on visual storytelling through a lens.

The students began nearly three months ago, learning the basics of digital photography in the intro course offered by adjunct professor, Jeff Janko. Several of the students pursued the intermediate course before taking on the advanced session this semester.

After gaining knowledge in camera aperture, shutter speeds, and camera sensitivity, the students began preparing to showcase their work.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 28, at least 60 photographs will be on display at Del Mar College Center for Economic Development, 3209 S. Staples St.

As Janko teaches his students about the world of digital photography, he thought back to when he first found interest in the field as a young boy.

“I have always been a photographer," Janko said. "I started shooting pictures seriously when I was 11 or 12 years old."

He taught at Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi for more than a decade before transitioning his creative skills to Del Mar College. Janko said he enjoys teaching students because although he is the teacher, they also teach him about the world through their eyes.

“Everyone sees the world different," Janko said. "We think we all see it the same. Everyone has a different vision, I want to see the arts in Corpus Christi grow and these students can contribute to that."

Adriana Bernardo is one of the several students putting their work on display during this season's exhibit. She said she fell in love with photography in high school and hopes when people see her work, they get a glimpse of who she truly is.

“I think my work does tell my story," Bernardo said. "I do love reading books and I do love cars and I do love plants. I like the repetition of lines. This work is 'me.' "

Lisa Perales said her lens has shown her the beauty in nature, which has encouraged her to follow a path into family photography.

“I was never into flowers and you see the beautiful colors of it through my photos," Perales said. "The moon, the sunrises, all of it can describe something different. I want to do family pictures. I want to do weddings. And I’ve always been interested in taking pictures, always with our family.”

With nearly 60 photos on display, Janko and his students said they hope the community can see their hard work while also creating a focused vision of their own.

“Their exhibition is the culmination of all of their efforts for working for three months. They’ve concentrated on a theme. I want their family and friends to come and see what they’ve accomplished," Janko said.

The exhibit will be on-display until Dec 14.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.