Del Mar College Hosts 11th Annual Mexican American Studies Summer Seminar: "Community, Culture y Más"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Del Mar College (DMC) is set to welcome community members to its 11th annual Mexican American Studies Summer Seminar this Saturday, July 26. The free all-day event will run from 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and will take place on the first floor of the Solomon Coles Building, located on DMC’s Heritage Campus.

This year's theme, "Community, Culture y Más," promises an enriching experience with panels and sessions aimed at fostering cultural awareness and understanding of the Mexican American experience. While the event is open to the public, attendees are encouraged to register in advance to aid in preparations for breakfast and lunch, by visiting the seminar's registration page at events.delmar.edu/event/delmar.events.1016775.

Dr. Isabel Araiza, Coordinator of the MAS Program and DMC Assistant Professor of Sociology, shares that the day will commence with a ceremonial Mexica danza, performed by the esteemed group Kapulli Palotl. Following this festive introduction, the group will participate in a panel discussion to delve into the significance of traditional Mexica danza, exploring the artifacts they use and their cultural importance.

A highlight of the seminar will be the keynote address by renowned artist Tony Armadillo, a DMC alumnus celebrated for his impactful work in the community. Armadillo designed the Connections Mural, which adorns the K Space Building in Downtown Corpus Christi and was brought to life in collaboration with 45 teen artists and muralist Sandra Gonzalez in 2019. This will be Armadillo's first appearance as a keynote speaker at the MAS Summer Seminar, where he plans to share insights into his creative process and artistic journey.

Furthermore, attendees can look forward to an engaging morning panel featuring authors and artists from the recently published book, "Somos Tejanas: Chicana Identity and Culture in Texas." This panel will provide an exploration of the complexity of Chicana identity through a rich tapestry of poetry, art, history, and personal narratives.

Music, a cornerstone of Mexican American culture, will also take center stage, with Amanda Marquez from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi presenting on the evolution of mariachi music.

For the first time, the seminar will be hosted entirely in the Coles Building, which is home to the Center for Mexican American Studies. Participants will have the unique opportunity to visit the center, learn about its upcoming projects, and explore the resources available to the community.

The DMC Mexican American Studies Summer Seminar has been a tradition since 2014, established as a tribute to the late Professor Mike Anzaldúa. "This annual event is a gift to the community,” says Dr. Araiza, “offering a unique opportunity to learn about our collective identity and shared experiences.”

For any inquiries regarding the seminar, participants can reach Dr. Araiza via email at iaraiza2@delmar.edu.