Del Mar College drama program host annual zombie walk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Del Mar are in for the real trick or treat and the tricks they played came as a shock to many.

Del Mar College hosted its annual zombie walk and this year drama students are joining again adding a theatrical touch to the chilling festivities.

Samuel Howart, a student in the drama program, said that this is the biggest event for the year.

“The cosmetology people come in, kind of a big event for our small department,” Howart said. “I like freaking people out just a little bit, just a smidge. If I can get a laugh or (if) I don’t want to look at that, that’s all I need,” he said.

Drama students at Del Mar College have been honing their acting skills to bring an extra layer of authenticity to the event. From blood to screams to convincing zombie walks, these students are taking the undead experience to a whole new level.

Shara Haghjoo is an instructor for the program. She said that this is a chance for people to display what they have learned in their classes.

“Not only do we use the products and techniques that we use in the in the film and theater industry, we actually teach the actor, the future actors and technicians how to use the product and someone people just take the class for fun,” Haghjoo said.

Howart said the make-up he uses brings a reality to Halloween experience.

“It looks kind of like skin, so you apply that with something called spirit gum which is face glue essentially and you can make it be scar wax like it’s a thick putty,” Howart said.

KRIS 6 News asked Haghjoo about if she hopes the zombie walk would lighten people’s day and she said that it really does.

It’s such a fun time for faculty, the staff to have a moment of break and just enjoy and have fun,” Haghjoo said.

The Del Mar College drama students have been doing this event for 18 years.

