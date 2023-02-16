Del Mar College Board of Regents selects Dr. Anantha Babbili for at-large seat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anantha Babbili, Ph.D., was selected by Del Mar College's Board of Regents to fill the at-large seat vacated after the Jan. 1 resignation of Dr. Linda P. Villarreal, who accepted a full-time position with Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

During a meeting on Feb. 14, the Del Mar College Board of Regents interviewed three candidates and unanimously selected Dr. Babbili to fill the spot.

"Dr. Babbili was also sworn in after the announcement so he could officially take his seat before the regular February meeting began," said Del Mar College officials.

Babbili will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term, which runs through 2024.

"Now retired from academia, Dr. Babbili joined the administration of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs in 2007," added DMC officials.

Dr. Babbili also served as Special Assistant to the University President as a member of the President’s Cabinet. He taught as a Professor of Media and Communication through 2022 at TAMU-CC.

Before joining TAMU-CC, Dr. Babbili’s career in higher education included teaching as a professor and serving as Dean of the College of Mass Communication at Middle Tennessee State University.

In total, Dr. Babbili brings nearly 35 years of teaching, research, service, administrative and leadership experience to the DMC Board of Regents.

Dr. Babbili now serves as President and Chief Executive Officer as well as Chairperson of the Board for the World Affairs Council of South Texas [worldaffairstexas.com] here in Corpus Christi.

World Affairs Council of South Texas focuses on eliminating human and labor trafficking as well as opening trade between the Coastal Bend region and Mexico and Latin American countries.

Dr. Babbili has worked with the Port of Corpus Christi Authority, the Nueces County Commissioners Court, and the U.S. State Department to address the needs of South Texas communities and the council’s goal of bringing international links to the region.

"The Del Mar College Board of Regents includes nine regents in a modified single-member district configuration," said DMC officials.

Del Mar College Board of Regents is in charge of making decisions about institutional plans, programs, budgets, policies, risk management, and various employment matters within the college.

The Del Mar College District boundaries can be found on the map using the following link: https://www.delmar.edu/regents-and-community/board-of-regents/_resources/election/dmc-single-member-district-map-2012.pdf [delmar.edu]