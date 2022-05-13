Dairy and meat among products that have increased most in cost

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've made a trip to the grocery store lately, or bought food anywhere, you've noticed prices have gone up.

The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics have released what items, specifically, have gone up the most since last year.

“Well, it’s costing you more, aside from they’re already killing us with the gas," said Norma Lopez, a shopper at Prescott Meat Market.

Lopez stopped in Prescott Meat Market for a few things on Thursday. This store, like many, have had to adjust to rising prices.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics pinpointed what products have increased the most from April 2021 to April 2022.

Margarine increased the most at almost 24 percent.

Following that, the biggest changes were eggs, citrus fruits, bacon, chicken products, whole milk and roasted coffee.

"The meat is, it’s gone up," said Lopez. "And, I think it’s ridiculous that they’re doing that. But I guess we’re all paying the price."

"Some of the product we lowered the price to just retain the customers, which means we’re losing our profit margin," Peter Patel said, owner of Prescott Meat Market. "And, some of the price unfortunately goes up, we have to keep our profit margin low, to just make sure that we don't go over the board."

If grocery stores are affected, so are restaurants. And like Prescott Meat Market, all of Atomic Omelette’s costs have gone up.

“We don’t make any money in this business anymore. It’s sad, very sad," said Mike VanSyckle. "People think because you own a restaurant that you’re just rolling in the dough and that’s not the case, whatsoever. It’s tough times right now, for all of us.”

VanSyckle said he’s had to raise prices at Atomic Omelette twice this year.

"I saw that on the news yesterday, they were saying that eggs only went up 8 percent," said VanSyckle. "No, eggs went up over 125 percent. Six weeks ago I was paying $22 a case for 15 dozen. And now, it's $47 for the same 15 dozen."

For the most part, he hears customers are understanding of the price raise.

“Yeah they are. I’ve only had just a very, very small hand full of people complain about it and everything else or not understand why," he said. "But you just say hey, it’s a sign of the times.”

“Most of the customers know that inflation is the first thing. And the second thing is not only we are going up in price, but most of the other retailers it’s the same thing,” said Patel.

Other notable items that have been expensive for these owners are limes and avocados.

Reasons for high prices continue to be supply and demand, supply chain issues, the recent avian flu and holiday demands.

Neither know when prices might stabilize, but VanSyckle said all they can do is remain positive.

With Memorial Day Weekend approaching, meat prices are expected to rise again.

