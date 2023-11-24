Cyber Monday: BBB warning people to use caution this Cyber Monday

KRIS 6 spoke with shoppers about their Cyber-Monday shopping plans.

With Cyber-Monday just around the corner, scam artists are on the dark web ready to steal your information or hack your credit card accounts now the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning you to think twice before you shop online.

BBB spokesperson Katie Galan said that people have to know when scammers start to pop-up.

“Scammers work in seasons,” Galan said.

Galan told KRIS 6 News that’s scammers start to pull out their computers and sending false advertisements in expectation that people will click them.

“Be really, really careful of those ads that are going to pop up on social media,” Galan said. “So, if you are scrolling on Facebook or Instagram or something like that, and you see these ads start to pop up, you want to be really careful with those and not click the links provided there.”

Hannah Jimerson is one of many people who look forward to shopping for Cyber-Monday. She said due to her fear of being scammed she will try other methods like Amazon, which has a more secure website.

"I know some people who use Cashapp and PayPal and they’ve been scammed using those ways of paying, but I don’t use those,” Jimerson said. “I mainly just shop on Amazon and that’s the thing that I mainly use.”

Galan told KRIS 6 News that cyberscams on the rise. The Better Business Bureau is now warning consumers that you should use caution now more than ever before.

“Online purchase scams in 2023 have already exceeded the online purchase scams as far as dollars lost for the last five years,” Galan said. “So, it’s only getting more and more prevalent and even more so as we come into the holiday season.”

Andrew P. is said that he shops online regularly. He said that trusting your gut will take you a long way.

“Common sense. A lot of these scammers aren’t very smart,” Andrew said. “Look for typos, look for things that are too good to be true, that kind of stuff.”

The BBB said people should consider using a credit card for their Cyber-Monday purchases because it is easier to get the money back in case you are scammed.

According to information from the BBB's website, here are ways that you can stay safe during Cyber-Monday this year:



Beware of false advertising and phony websites. If a company sells the hottest item of the year at a price that seems too good to be true, it probably is. Watch out for false advertising and closely monitor the web address in your browser. Scammers love to create lookalike websites that, at first glance, appear to belong to a trusted retailer. Ensure websites use the correct business name spelling and have legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.

Shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites only. Be wary of businesses you aren’t familiar with. Check their BBB Business Profile on BBB.org, review the rating, and read customer reviews. In addition, be sure any web page you purchase from is secure. Secure web addresses begin with "HTTPS, " not just "HTTP." Never put personal or credit card information in forms on non-secure web pages.

Keep your antivirus software up to date. Ensure you have antivirus software installed on your computer or mobile device and that it is current. This will help you avoid non-secure websites and pop-up phishing scams and help keep your personal information safe.

Price check before you buy. Dozens of online retailers will claim they have the best price on an item, but their offers can be misleading. Do your homework by comparing prices. Remember that the best deal may not be the real deal.

Take advantage of rewards and loyalty programs. Check your credit card rewards program for special point offers that could add up on Cyber Monday and throughout the holidays. Make purchases using loyalty programs; many major retailers offer them.

Use your credit card. It’s always best to make online purchases with your credit card. If any shady charges appear later, you can contest them through your credit card company. Debit cards don’t offer this same protection. Never purchase with online sellers by giving them prepaid debit cards or wiring money.

Understand return policies. Online store policies may change for Cyber Monday offers. Read the fine print before you buy. Understand thereturn or exchange policy for the item you want to purchase. Be aware that stores may not allow returns for “final sale” or “closeout” items. Ensure to get gift receipts, so the recipient can return or exchange the item if necessary.

Watch out for phishing scams. Busy schedules and increased purchases make it easier to miss – and fall victim to – a phishing scam. Look out for unsolicited emails, texts, calls, or letters. These messages may claim you have a gift waiting for you or that there is a problem with delivery – all you need to do is click on a link or give up your personal information. Avoid phishing scams by ignoring suspicious correspondence and calls from unfamiliar phone numbers.

Look for the BBB Seal. It's the Sign of a Better Business. Shop with confidence and peace of mind, avoid scams, and make smart purchase decisions on Cyber Monday and this holiday season by choosing businesses that prioritize trust and ethics in the marketplace.

