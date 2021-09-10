Crunch Fitness holding 9/11 memorial workout

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crunch Fitness is paying tribute to the victims and heroes of 9/11 with two special workout events.

The events will be taking place Saturday morning.

Action 10 News was told the first event will be for service responders while the second one will be for the general public.

The memorial workout will include a 110-flight stair climb, turf workout, core workout and a treadmill workout which will last about an hour long.

"So our whole purpose is to enrich the lives of others through the power of well-being and we are also no judgments. We want to be inclusive and have a place to remember those that were lost on that day," said Shannon Shea, general manager for Crunch Fitness. "I know it's important to everybody and it's extremely important to the community and we want to be able to have a space for that and have people remember what happened 20 years ago today in a special place."

The first event is happening at 9 a.m. for service responders and the second event will be at 10 a.m. for the general public.

Crunch Fitness is located at 4108 South Staples Street near Carmel Parkway.