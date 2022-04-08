Crumbling homeless shelter eager to move into new home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The two buildings that have been home to the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission since 1963 are over 90-years-old, and leaders of the Corpus Christi homeless shelter say they're really showing their age.

“We’re always having to repair things, cracks, structural issues — constant problems that are having to be fixed,” Assistant Director Alfred Martinez said.

A recent and visible example of those problems was a section of stucco falling off the front of the building in high wind a few weeks ago.

There is light at the end of the tunnel for the shelter's leaders and around 150 residents. The Ed Rachal Foundation is paying for a new facility for Good Sam.

Workers are converting the former Red Roof Inn hotel at Nueces Bay Boulvard and Interstate 37 into a shelter, and they're constructing a building beside it that will serve as a kitchen and dining hall.

But there's a catch.

It won't be move-in ready until late June at the earliest.

“It depends on getting the supplies that we need, the kitchen equipment, dining room tables and chairs, lockers," Martinez said. "There are so many things that go into the new facility. It takes awhile, especially with the supply chain issues.”

In the meantime, he and other shelter leaders will address problems as they come with their old buildings.

“It’s just inconveniences," Martinez said. "When there are any issues, we’ll put caution tape up or whatever we need to do until it’s repaired or resolved.”