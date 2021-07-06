CCISD responds to critical race theory questions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Critical race theory has become a hot topic, as a handful of states across the country have banned it from being taught in public schools grades K-12.

The Texas Tribune defines critical race theory as an "academic term that studies how race and racism have impacted social and local structures in the United States." The academic movement aims to deep-dive into what racism is, how it was formed, and identify how it has made its way into American institutions and structures of governance.

During Texas' most recent legislative session, House Bill 4093 -- also known as the "critical race theory" bill -- was passed. The law sets parameters for how current events and the country's racial history can be taught in Texas schools.

Corpus Christi Independent School District released a statement Tuesday shedding light on how it intends to move forward following the law's passing.

"Corpus Christi ISD, along with school districts across the nation, has received inquiries regarding critical race theory and how it relates to our schools.

We serve nearly 35,000 students with a variety of thoughts, beliefs, perspectives and experiences. We value each child and strive to provide a warm, welcoming environment for every employee, student and family.

It is important to note that critical race theory is not part of our social studies curriculum and has never been part of social studies curriculum in Texas. Throughout CCISD, we promote a culture of acceptance, understanding and achievement for all students and families. Additionally, we provide culturally relevant teaching training for staff, and celebrate a variety of cultural holidays throughout the school year.

As a district, we remain committed to continuous improvement so that all students have the same opportunities to attain the educational success they are capable of achieving. We also take our role as stewards of public funds seriously, and provide preK-12 education in accordance with state standards.

As our community remains focused on the important work yet to be done in healing from the effects of the pandemic, including its effect on our students’ learning, we remind those contacting our schools and district offices that any communication with our staff should be made in the respectful manner that we consistently strive to model for our students. While courteous communication is always an expectation, treating each other with respect is key to our staff’s recovery from an extraordinarily challenging 2020-2021 school year.

We look forward to continuing to serve our community and to welcoming students back to campus on Tuesday, Aug. 10."