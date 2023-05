CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the weekend, Nueces County Sheriffs were called out to the Times Market in Bluntzer near FM 624 and FM 666 for a suspicious-looking individual in the parking lot.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a 6-foot-long alligator hiding out under a vehicle.

After a short stand-off, the deputies were able to safely secure the alligator and relocate it to the Nueces River.