Missing Padre Island swimmer identified

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man who turned up missing while swimming off Padre Island has been identified.

The missing man's name is Andrew Bass, 18, according to his mother, Ana Marie Erevia.

Bass most recently attended Richard Milburn Academy. Earlier, he attended Moody High School.

Family members say that Bass loved spending time with them, basketball and playing the saxophone.

Erevia says that Bass' family came to the beach because it is one of their favorite activities.

She said Bass and his brother ventured into the water late Sunday afternoon.

A couple of surfers were there to help, but they couldn't find Andrew.

The search continues at this time. Erevia says they will not leave until they find Bass' body.

The U.S. Coast Guard, 361 Salt Life, Corpus Christi Fire Deparment and other rescue crews are helping in the search.

KRIS file photo. The search continues Monday morning for a missing Padre Island swimmer.

