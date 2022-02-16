Watch
Crews repairing water main break on Northwest side of Corpus Christi

FILE PHOTO
Posted at 8:41 PM, Feb 15, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is reporting a water main break on the Northwest side of the city.

The break is between the northbound side of I-37 and the Nueces River near Up River Rd. and Harney Rd., south to Sessions Rd. Crews are already repairing the break.

In the meantime, residents in the area will have an interruption in their water service until the 20-inch water main is repaired.

Repairs are expected to be completed tonight, and water quality is not expected to be affected.

