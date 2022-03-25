Couple arrested for shoplifting attempt; KPD finds stolen ID's, a stolen vehicle and meth

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A couple in Kingsville was arrested on Tuesday evening after attempting to shoplift at a local clothing store.

According to Kingsville police, employees at the clothing store off of S. Brahma Boulevard called the police department when they saw the couple being "suspicious" inside their store, with one of them allegedly trying to distract employees while the other was holding hundreds of dollars’ worth of items.

When one of the suspects, 28-year-old Gilbert Ruiz, tried to exit the store for what police call a "ruse" of trying to retrieve cash from his vehicle, a Kingsville PD officer pulled up to the store. Police say Ruiz started talking to the officer before he took off running.

The woman who was still in the store left and tried to drive away in their car, but the keys were still in Ruiz's pockets. While he was running from officers, he threw what looked like a pistol from his shorts and was caught by officers shortly after.

The 'pistol' that was thrown ended up being an Air-Soft pistol with the orange tip painted black. The vehicle the couple was in was found to be reported stolen out of San Marcos, Texas. Additionally, both Ruiz and the woman were in possession of several baggies of methamphetamine. Also, the woman was found with multiple driver licenses, identification cards and WIC cards that had other people’s names on them.

Ruiz was booked into the Kleberg County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Evading Arrest/Detention.

The woman gave officers several different names before being transported to the Border Patrol Station, where her fingerprints showed that she has been previously deported and is possibly 28-year-old Paola Guerrero.

She was booked into the Kleberg County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information and Failure to Identify.

Police are now looking for the owners of the driver licenses/Identification cards and the WIC card.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Kingsville Crime Stoppers at 361-592-4636.