County will hold job fair at courthouse Monday and Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County is hosting a job fair at the courthouse Monday and Tuesday mornings.

The county says its looking to fill positions in the Public Works Department and Sheriff's Office.

Some of the jobs include equipment operators, truck drivers, maintenance workers, mechanics and corrections officers.

There will be no on the spot interviews, but officials says those who are qualified will be contacted once the application period closes for each position.

It's happening from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. today and Tuesday.