County crews handing out sandbags to residents as rain continues to be in the forecast

ROBSTOWN, Texas — With all the rain in the forecast, folks with the Nueces County Drainage District #2 are making sure residents are ready.

Crews are handing out sandbags for the second straight day, and they plan to continue handing out sandbags while they can due to the risk of flooding in the area.

"We know we're getting some more rain, it started last night and into the weekend it's supposed to get a bit heavier, because the ground is so saturated right now there is no where for the water to go, and some of the ditches are still about 3/4 capacity from the rains that we saw just about 10 days ago," said Joseph Ramirez, government affairs NCDD #2.

Workers from NCDD #2 will be handing out sandbags throughout the day while supplies and the weather allow it. You can pick up your sandbags at their office in Robstown, 603 East Avenue. The limit is 4 bags per household.