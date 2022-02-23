Councilmembers comment on new parks and recreation director

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi has had their Parks and Recreation Department director vacant for 18 months. The city announced on Monday that Ray High School basketball coach, Robert Dodd, will fill the position in April.

While some have questioned the new pick's lack of government experience, on Tuesday, Councilman Ben DeLeon said that the city needs to give the incoming director the benefit of the doubt.

"The city manager does have, I believe, an excellent track record of his hires. I have not been disappointed with any of his hires since he's been here ," DeLeon said.

Councilman Gil Hernandez said that he does want the incoming director to have knowledge of facility maintenance.

"It is really more about our facilities management, a person that can maintain what we have creating an asset life cycle management program to take care of those things. One things we want to make sure of is that we're replacing things and they're used for life, and as long as he has that kind of background then I think he'll be fine," he said.

Dodd's first day as the parks and recreation director will be on Monday, April 4.