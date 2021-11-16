Council will discuss grant to TSA for new wildlife rescue center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council meets Tuesday to discuss a number of issues, including a grant to the Texas State Aquarium for a new wildlife rescue center.

Another item on the agenda is a resolution to change the name of Public Works Department Building 21, to the Richard E. Martinez Public Works Facility to honor the late Public Works Department Director Richard E. Martinez.

Martinez died in August at the age of 56.

The city council meeting will begin today at 11:30 a.m.

The council also will consider funding the construction of the new wildlife rescue center at the Texas State Aquarium.

The new rescue center is designed to handle different types of wildlife from birds to manatees.

Aquarium officials say, if approved, the vote would provide up to $3 million to help finish construction of the rescue center. It's money they say is crucial in helping Coastal Bend wildlife.

"Sixteen hundred sea turtles came to the aquarium came to the rescue center because they were cold and they weren't going to make it," said Jesse Gilbert, the TSA's senior vice president and Chief Operating Officer. "And we were able to get a large amount of those back into the wild."

Gilbert also says guests can expect the new wildlife rescue center to be open in October or November.

The council will also receive an update on the Harbor Bridge project.

The bridge was originally scheduled to be completed this year. But TXDOT says finding a new engineer added another year to the project and it has no set firm completion date for the project.

When it is completed, the new Harbor Bridge will be the longest concrete segmental bridge in North America.

