Corpus Christi's first indoor golf simulation venue opens in Bay Area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Screen to Green Golf (S2G), the city's only indoor golf simulation experience, opened its doors to the public today on Corpus Christi's Bay Area.

Visitors participated in golf simulator trials and received door prizes at the family-friendly venue, which combines technology, community and an energetic atmosphere for players of all skill levels.

The new facility offers players real-time data on their performance, including ball speed, spin rate, launch direction and other metrics to help improve their game.

"We wanted to give an opportunity to do other things in Corpus. Corpus has a lot of outdoor activities, going to the beach, playing golf outside. It's something about playing golf in the AC, wanted to give pople a different option in Corpus," Owner Mario Martucci said.

The climate-controlled environment provides golfers an alternative to Corpus Christi's traditional outdoor recreational options.

