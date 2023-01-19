Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Corpus Christi Youth Lacrosse meet and greet scheduled for Jan. 21 at Water's Edge Park

Lacrosse
KRIS 6 News
Lacrosse
Posted at 5:59 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 18:59:57-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Youth Lacrosse is hosting a shootaround and meet-and-greet this weekend at Water's Edge Park.

The group will meet on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Water's Edge Park, located at 302 South Shoreline Blvd.

"Looking forward to seeing people on Saturday. Bring your kids, your neighbor's kids, or whoever wants to hold a stick," organizers stated in a social media post.

The meet-and-greet is for all grade levels. No experience, equipment, or money is needed, according to organizers.

"Just come and learn about Lacrosse. If you’re just curious, drop by and watch what happens when a kid gets a stick in their hands," organizers said.

For more information, visit the Corpus Christi Youth Lacrosse Facebook page here or email corpuschristilacrosse@gmail.com.

Lacrosse

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022