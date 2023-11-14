Corpus Christi woman crowned World Champion tennis player

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On most Thursdays, Christine "Chris" Smith can be found playing tennis at the Corpus Christi Athletic Club.

Playing tennis at your local gym may not sound all that competitive, but this 86-year-old woman competed on the world stage in October for the United States Tennis Association.

Smith, a Corpus Christi resident, just returned from Mallorca, Spain. It was there she represented, competed and won gold for the United States at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) 65-, 70-, 75-, 80-, 85 and up World Team Championships.

Smith and a team of three other ladies won the Angela Mortimer Cup for the women 85 and up age group.

“I got chosen which I never thought I'd get to do. It was a wonderful experience,” she said.

Smith started playing tennis in junior high, then became a two time singles state champion for Robstown High School.

"I had an English teacher who said, how about playing tennis? I said, well I really don't know anything about it," Smith recalled.

She carried that skill all throughout life to eventually lead her to the World Championship, where she took on players from Argentina and Great Britain and won. She played in the singles versus both countries.

“Then we played Great Britain and I got to play doubles that time with a teammate from California and we won it. So, we ended up winning all three of our matches that day,” she said.

Then she carried out one of the greatest traditions an American athlete could accomplish - she carried the American flag to celebrate her victory.

“I got to carry the flag in on the parade which represented all the U.S.A. players, so it was an honor. I was very honored,” Smith said.

After an application process, Smith got the call she made the team in June. The trip was nothing short of a success for her, but it almost didn’t happen.

“I just had back surgery at the end of May," Smith said. "And so, I was really fortunate to be able to go. I didn’t get to start practicing back until the first of September. So I only had like a month. I was in pretty good shape before I had the surgery, but I really didn’t think I was going to be able to go.”

If it weren’t for Smith’s active lifestyle, she may not have recovered in time. Smith will continue to take the court because she loves the game and for the health benefits.

Smith suggested everyone take up a lifetime sport. In fact, according to the National Library of Medicine, tennis players can add almost ten years to their life expectancy compared to someone who is inactive.

“I play three times, occasionally four times a week. I do a lot of walking and gardening and work on the stationary bicycle,” Smith said.

Shortly after returning from Spain, Smith represented Texas and the region at the United States Tennis Association's National Women’s Intersectional Tournament in Phoenix, Arizona. Her team may have finished in second, but she won all three of her matches.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.