CCW in process of hiring armed security guards at Sunrise Beach RV Park

The City of Corpus Christi is taking bids to add armed security guards at Sunrise Beach RV Park.

Located at Lake Corpus Christi in Mathis, Sunrise Beach RV Park was purchased by Corpus Christi water back in 2008, making it a city-owned park. City staff said their idea to buy the property was to protect and preserve the city's main water source, the Wesley Seale Dam.

“So that we have security over our Wesley Seale Dam around that and that adds to the protection and welfare for our water supply," Esteban Ramos, Corpus Christi Water Resource Manager, said.

The city is currently in the process of hiring companies to secure the grounds. Ramos mentioned that having security at the park isn’t something new. The city has used armed security guards at Sunrise Beach RV Park for over a year, but now they’re looking to implement a new contract.

“Through this process, we hopefully receive multiple bids from different groups or companies that could provide these services," Ramos added.

The decision to add armed guards will be funded through CC Water's Organizational Fund.

Some fishermen enjoying the park on Thursday agreed that this is a good move from the city to ensure everyone’s safety.

“As far as having armed security guard out here, it would be nice just in case somebody might not have enough medication or things get crazy," a fisherman said.

Ramos emphasized the need for the security guards as the park is further from the direct city and emergency services.

“In an area where it’s out from the large communities, having security guard activities out there providing those services is much needed," Ramos said.

Corpus Christi Water will close their bids on July 16. They'll then present the bids they've received to the city council for approval by end of August.

