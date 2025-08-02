Corpus Christi Trail Ride scheduled for Saturday cancelled after overnight shooting

2:55 PM UPDATE:

KRIS 6 News has learned that the Corpus Christi trail ride scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been cancelled.

ORIGINAL:

Two people were injured after a shooting at the Corpus Christi Trail Ride event around midnight Saturday.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department, the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Constable Precinct 3 responded to the shooting on the 6700 block of Old Brownsville Road.

When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims, a 32-year-old female and a 25-year-old male. They were both taken to local hospitals.

The male victim is in stable condition, while there is no update for the female victim at this time.

There are currently no suspects. This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information should contact Sgt. Gilberto Saenz at 361-887-2216.

If you prefer to call anonymously, you can call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477.

