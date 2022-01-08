Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra teaching students through music

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special performance was held Friday at the Island University.

The Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra held its annual educational concert at the performing arts center. Every year, thousands of area students learn about orchestra through this entertaining show and tell.

Friday's concert was held via zoom for the various South Texas schools to watch.

The Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra holds various concerts in the community.

