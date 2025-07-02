Corpus Christi RTA offers free shuttle service for Mayor's Big Bang Celebration

To make the city’s annual Mayor's Big Bang Celebration more accessible to all residents and visitors, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) announces it will provide a complimentary Park and Ride Shuttle service during the festivities.

The CCRTA shuttle service will operate from two designated pickup sites: the City Hall parking lot and the Nueces County Courthouse.

Shuttles will drop off passengers on Water Street between Lomax Street and John Sartain Street. Residents and visitors are encouraged to utilize the shuttle service to avoid traffic congestion and enjoy a hassle-free day of celebration.

The drop-off point on Water Street is close to where much of the excitement will occur, offering easy access to prime viewing spots for the fireworks and other activities planned throughout the day.

There are many events planned before the big fireworks show kicks off, such as a Veterans Affairs' Patriotic Ceremony, Mayor’s Burgers & Wings Cookoff, The Coastal Comida Fest, a VIP Watch Party at Gallery 41 Water’s Edge Grill, and the First Friday Art Walk 4th of July Block Party, the Bay Jammin’ Concert Series, and the Four for the Fourth 4-Miler.

For additional details about the event and shuttle service, people can visit BigBangCorpusChristi.com.