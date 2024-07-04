Watch Now
Corpus Christi Roadrunners celebrate Independence Day with 'Four for the Fourth' run

Posted at 3:37 PM, Jul 04, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dozens of folks got their 4th of July started on the right foot.

The Corpus Christi Roadrunners held their annual "Four for the Fourth" run this morning.

The fastest time on the four-mile run was 21 minutes. The course was from Cole Park Pier to the Selena statue and back.

"I think it's a great way for people to come together, celebrate America and just all get a good workout in," said Mari Marlow, run organizer.

Organizers say this run has been a Fourth of July staple for about ten years.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
