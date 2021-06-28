Corpus Christi residents could benefit from Games of Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The upcoming Games of Texas could lead to better city services for Corpus Christi.

The city officially launched the buildup to the Games of Texas during a briefing at council chambers Monday morning.

The games are being hosted by the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation and will be held from July 29th to August 1st.

The numbers are impressive, up to 10,000 athletes from across the state, some 15,000 spectators, and an 8 to 10 million dollar economic impact.

But who gets that money?

According to Brett Oetting, CEO of Visit Corpus Christi, city residents would reap the financial benefits of all that money being spent here.

Oetting says, "What's so important about that is that spending has applicable sales taxes associated with it as well. So these individuals are coming to town, they're spending money that's going to go right to the city. It's gonna help build streets, fix our parks, build more parks, hire police, fire, so forth."

If you're not familiar with Games of Texas, one of the organizers says they're a lot like the Olympic trials.

The main sports will be track, field, and swimming.

You may recall the games were originally scheduled to be held in 2020 but they were canceled because of the pandemic.

This will be the fourth time the Games of Texas are held in Corpus Christi.