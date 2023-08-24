Corpus Christi resident shows usefulness of city's rain barrels

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical Storm Harold brought a heavy dose of rain, something the region has been in desperate need of. It's not just a benefit for the City of Corpus Christi water supply, but a refresher for resident's landscapes.

Although, one resident has had a green lawn throughout the summer.

“Well, Joe how come your grass is green? Well, I might as well let you know,” Joe Elizondo said.

For the last five to six years, Elizondo has taken advantage of the city’s rain barrel program.

The City of Corpus Christi sells rain barrels to residents. After Tropical Storm Harold, Elizondo can take advantage of his four 55 gallon barrels again.

“My wife and I decided to fix the gutters and get them ready," he said. "And you can see the arm has tape around it. And, we got them ready and boy they’re filled up to the gills."

The tropical storm was good timing too - Elizondo just used the last of the water in his barrels a few weeks ago. He said his four barrels can last him a good six months of watering his yard and plants.

The city remains in stage one drought restrictions.

The barrels have been so useful, Elizondo has seen his neighbors have jumped on the trend after telling them why his lawn is so green. Elizondo said its a win on saving money, a win on keeping his lawn green and a win conserving the water supply.

According to the city's website, the water supply level is at 36.8% as of Wednesday.

Elizondo credited the use of the barrels to his wife.

“I always have been ready because I have a wonderful lady that used to work in the farms. And, her family, they come from Odem and they know about preserving water and taking care of the fields,” he said.

The barrels have a spout at the bottom that allows a hose to be connected. They also have a sort of net on top to act as a filter. Along with that there's a spout to empty that top part to prevent mosquitoes from nesting.

Rain barrels can be purchased from the city for $47 plus tax. Just have to head central cashiering at city hall to pay for them and then to City's Warehouse Building 6 to collect the barrels.

